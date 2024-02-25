Woman, 88, shaken up after stranger entered her home and stole her vehicle

By Sade Browne

SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — It was a terrifying situation for an 88-year-old woman who was dealing with a stranger trying to enter her home. You can imagine how scary but also upsetting it is for the family to know that this happened to their mother. They say she’s still shaken from this whole ordeal but grateful that their mother is OK.

“What are you doing with that,” security camera captured. “I was going to help you get out.”

“My mother, then had to, [she] was very calm. I can’t believe how calm my mom was, but she was calm, and she said, ‘You need to put those down, put those down,'” Karen Alexandrou, the victim’s daughter, said.

A home security shows a woman trying to enter an 88-year-old woman’s home in Sacramento. Lois Fraser was inside making a grocery list when she says she saw a stranger in her backyard.

Fraser told her to leave, but that didn’t work. Alexandrou walked CBS13 through what happened.

“At this sliding glass door, and she asked the woman, ‘What are you doing in my backyard?’ And ask her to ‘please leave.’ ‘Why are you in my backyard? Get out of my backyard. Please leave my property,'” Alexandrou said.

Police arrested 30-year-old Destiny Oakes, who’s now facing felony charges.

Alexandrou says when her mother told Oakes to leave, Oakes went for the shears.

“After she saw her in the house talk to her through the door, she then went for the shears,” Alexandrou said. “So to me, it was intent.”

Her mother says she told Oakes to put the shears down and that she would let her out through the garage door. But the video shows what happened next.

“You can see her on camera move her back and then my mom comes back into the house while the woman turns around, runs into the house it, runs into the garage and then my mom and her are fighting and struggling over the door,” Alexandrou said.

Fraser says Oakes trapped her inside and then took off in her vehicle.

She called 911 and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office later arrested Oakes.

Alexandrou says she’s grateful for the quick arrest but the scary event left her mother shaken.

“She had the opportunity to come and do this,” Alexandrou said. “She’s already out on bail for the exact same crime and she’s given the opportunity to come and victimize my mother so very angry and frustrated over that again, and I’m grateful that it didn’t turn out to be a worse scene. I’m grateful that I didn’t lose my mom.”

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says Oakes had an unrelated felony warrant out for her arrest for kidnapping, robbery, and several other charges from a previous case.

She’s facing felony charges and she’s ineligible for bail.

