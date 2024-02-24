Skip to Content
Six people shot in Frisco City

Published 11:47 am

By WALA Digital Staff

    MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Frisco City police in their investigation of a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

According to Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright the incident happened at 12:30 a.m. Saturday at a bonfire on Snyder Avenue in Frisco City. Six people were shot with two of the victims sustaining serious injuries.

Investigators with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are currently on the scene of the shooting assisting Frisco City PD investigators. They are asking if anyone has any information to please contact Frisco City PD or the Monroe County Sheriff’s office.

