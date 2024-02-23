Skip to Content
SC man arrested after orange drone with bag of marijuana attached is found in car, SLED says

By Stephanie Moore

    RIDGEVILLE, South Carolina (WYFF) — A South Carolina man was arrested after an orange drone with a package of marijuana attached was found in his car near a prison, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Arrest warrants for Damien Rakari Anderson, 25, of Summerville, show he was pulled over and a orange drone with a package containing 220 grams of marijuana was found in plain view.

The warrant said there was also a picture taken of Anderson walking near the Lieber Correctional Institution carrying a drone and contraband package.

SLED said officers also confiscated tobacco, cellphones, a knife and other contraband items during the arrest, which occurred on a road near the institution.

Anderson is charged with providing prisoners with contraband, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and criminal conspiracy.

