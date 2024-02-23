Police: Annapolis man arrested following hit-and-run assault on officer

By Khiree Stewart

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (WBAL) — Anne Arundel County police are searching for a man they say hit and dragged an officer with a car.

Police have made an arrest in this hit and run incident involving an officer. According to police, T’reiko Medley, 24, of Annapolis was taken into custody early Thursday morning. Police said that an officer recognized Medley from video evidence and he was located in the 3200 block of Gulfport Drive in Baltimore. He had several unrelated arrest warrants and the car from the incident was found and impounded by police.

The injured officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital.

*Original Story*

It happened when the officer approached the car during a traffic stop at the Liberty gas station on West Street near Riva Road. The officer is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“It was a frightening experience,” police spokesman Marc Limansky said.

The incident started just after 12 p.m. Wednesday. The officer was on patrol and ran the license plates on a white Infiniti Sedan.

“She had run the license plates through the Teletype system, and they came back stolen through Virginia,” Limansky said.

Police said the car pulled into a gas station, and the officer pulled in behind it. The driver walked into the gas station. The officer approached the vehicle, and the driver came back outside.

“He got into the Infiniti, put the car in reverse and struck the officer with the door that was still open. She was then dragged about 10 feet. He then put the car in drive, struck another vehicle and fled,” Limansky said.

Investigators said the driver is a thin, tall man wearing washed out jeans and a red shirt. They’re still searching for the white Infiniti with stolen Virginia tags reading TLL3127.

The officer is expected to recover.

“Scrapes, bruises, abrasions, possible head injury,” Limansky said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Anne Arundel County police.

