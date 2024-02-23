Nashville medical student researching Alzheimer’s disease in honor of her late grandmother

By Aaron Cantrell

NASHVILLE (WTVF) — Data shows from the Alzheimer’s Association Tennessee chapter that Black Americans are twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease as older white Americans.

Despite their increased risk, Black Americans are also underrepresented in clinical trials, making up 5% or less of all trial participants. These stats are alarming to 26-year-old Angel Bodrick.

“If we have more African Americans or Hispanics or Asians in these trials then you’re able to look at the different factors that these races and ethnicity have,” Bodrick said.

Bodrick’s grandmother, great-aunt, and several more family members battled Alzheimer’s before passing away.

“My grandmother, her twin sister, my great aunt they both had Alzheimer’s disease,” Bodrick said.

Their health struggles pushed her to learn more about the disease. She’s currently a Ph.D. student at Meharry Medical College and doing Alzheimer-related research at Vanderbilt.

“I’m looking at the difference between patients that are cognitively normal and patients who have Alzheimer’s disease,” Bodrick explained.

Her studies show how it’s affecting the Black community at a higher rate. “African Americans we tend to have hypertension more, diabetes, and obesity. All those different things are also contributing factors to the progression of Alzheimer’s disease,” Bodrick said.

She said Black patients are also more likely to be diagnosed in the later stages of the disease.

“In the Black community, you’re supposed to be strong. You’re supposed to have it all together and that’s one of the main reasons why,” Bodrick said.

She says it’s important to take care of your body in your 20s and 30s.

“Monitor your stress levels. Find different ways to manage stress whether that be going to therapy or exercising,” Bodrick said.

Right now, there are two drugs currently FDA-approved and one drug going through the approval process to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s during the earliest stages.

“It’s basically targeting one of the proteins that’s prevalent in Alzheimer’s disease and causes the cellular death in the brain,” Bodrick said.

Bodrick continues to see living relatives diagnosed with the disease.

She’s fearful for her future health, yet hopeful research may lead to a cure.

“My grandmother would be very proud. She always told me I could do anything and go places as long as I keep God first. Also do what I’m passionate about,” Bodrick said.

The Alzheimer’s Association Tennessee Chapter is offering special programming for Black History Month, including a free and virtual program on Feb. 29 at 12 p.m. called “The Face of the Black Church.”

They will be joined by members of the faith community for a discussion regarding Alzheimer’s and how it impacts the Black community.

Bodrick is also a Team Captain with the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Nashville and walks in honor of her grandmother and great-aunt.

