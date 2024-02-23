Human finger found in parking lot of Ohio Walmart

By Madeline Bartos

SIDNEY, Ohio (KDKA) — An amputated human finger was found in the parking lot of a Walmart in Ohio, and police are asking for help figuring out how it got there.

Police in Sidney, Ohio, said an officer was called to the Walmart at West Michigan Street on Sunday for a call about the finger.

Investigators took the finger to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, which was able to confirm it was in fact a human finger, likely belonging to a female, Captain J A Tangeman wrote in a Facebook post on the city’s page Thursday.

So far, no medical providers have been able to give police information that links the finger to any recent patients, the captain said.

At this point, police say they don’t have any reason to believe the amputation was the result of any suspicious activity. “However, until an explanation can be established of how the finger came to be at the parking lot this case will remain open for all investigative leads,” Tangeman said.

Officials are asking the public for help figuring out where the finger came from and how it ended up in the parking lot. Police ask anyone with information to call the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-2351 or the Sidney-Shelby Crime Stoppers at 937-492-2351.

