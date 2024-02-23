Chiefs parade shooting suspect previously convicted of pulling gun out after argument; spent five days in jail

By Web Staff

BELTON, Missouri (KMBC) — The suspect charged in the deadly shooting following the Chiefs Super Bowl parade one week ago appeared in court.

Prosecutors on Tuesday charged Lyndell Mays with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action.

This week is not Lyndell Mays’ first brush with the law.

Mays previously had a run-in with the law in 2021 when he also pulled out a gun after an argument over a basketball game at the Belton Community Center.

He pleaded guilty to a municipal disorderly conduct charge and spent five days in jail.

He also received two years of probation, which had ended a week before last week’s parade shooting.

An attorney KMBC talked to on Wednesday said that could have been a much more serious charge.

“It’s in a public building, that’s one,” said defense attorney Kevin Jamison. “It could have been felony exhibiting. We call it brandishing very often.”

Jamison called it a failure of the system.

“It got plead down to something lesser than that and the guy got lucky twice and didn’t learn anything anything from the experience,” he said. “Again a failure of the system.”

If that charge would have been a felony, it would have prevented Mays from legally owning a firearm.

Worth noting, however, is the gun Mays is suspected of using was not obtained legally, according to court records.

