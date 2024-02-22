Volusia County woman indicted for 14-year-old son’s death
By Deanna Clement
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Florida (WBBH) — On Tuesday afternoon, a Volusia County grand jury handed down the indictment of a woman arrested following her son’s death, according to the state attorney’s office.
Talia Nelson’s 14-year-old son Zakye died on Jan. 1.
Daytona Beach police said the teen weighed 33 pounds when he died and a medical examiner determined he was malnourished.
Zakye also was covered in bed sores. Nelson was arrested on the charges of first-degree felony murder, aggravated manslaughter of a child and aggravated child abuse.
