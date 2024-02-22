Shakira stops by Coral Springs Police Department to say hello to officers

By CAROLINA BORGES

CORAL SPRINGS, Florida (WSVN) — Shakira’s hips don’t lie and neither do the officers of Coral Springs after they posted a photo on their Instagram page with the Latina artist herself.

The Coral Springs Police Department shared the post showing the singer taking a photo with three officers.

On the department’s Instagram page, they said, “Thank you for saying hi and taking a photo with some of our Officers!”

The pop singer’s hometown of Barranquilla, Colombia unveiled a giant statue in her honor back in December.

Shakira has been working on her new album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women no longer cry), which is set to be released on March 22.

