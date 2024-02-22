Memory care resident reads book to students in Fox Point

By Web Staff

FOX POINT, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A special reading was held for students at St. Eugene School in Fox Point on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

A resident at Azura Memory Care and Assisted Living, Wilma, read her published children’s book, “Sneakers”, to 4th and 5th grade students earlier today.

Wilma suffers from dementia. Before her diagnosis, she wrote and illustrated the book.

It was later published thanks to Azura’s program, which helps makes senior’s wishes come true.

“It’s been her dream to be able to read the story to children,” said Nicolle Schroeder, principal of St. Eugene School.

“It’s a beautiful way for our students to be able to meet her, and hear her story, and be able to kind of gain a perspective of what it’s like to be a resident of Azura.”

She is also a retired schoolteacher. Wilma used to teach 4th grade back in the 1970’s.

