He was driving for Lyft when one of his passengers was shot and killed in the backseat

By Jon Burkett

Click here for updates on this story

RICHMOND, Virginia (WTVR) — One teenager was killed and a teenager was hurt when someone opened fire on the Lyft they were riding in on Tuesday in Richmond.

The victims were in the backseat when the driver started to pull away from the curb, the back of the car was peppered with bullets.

Whoody, the driver operating the Lyft, said everything seemed normal when he arrived at the Peter and Paul Developmental Center in Fairfield Court on Tuesday night.

“We exchanged names, they made sure I was the correct driver and I made sure they were the right passengers and they get in the car and sit down, and next thing you know,” Whoody said, as he made a gun motion with his hand. “About 10 or 12 – the whole clip.”

He said a masked man walked up to the back of his SUV and began firing a gun.

Police said both riders were hit.

The shooting victims were a 17-year-old male, who Crime Insider sources said was hit several times but able to talk after the shooting, and 19-year-old Trimaine Reed, a young father, who Whoody said was in and out of consciousness. Reed was later pronounced dead at VCU Medical Center.

“I’m here to help people bro – I don’t want kudos for this, it’s just unfortunate the victims gotta go through that and their families. Bruh just lost his life and he has a baby – a newborn baby,” the driver said.

The 17-year-old victim was last listed in stable condition.

An investigation as to why the teenagers were targeted is now underway.

Whoody said once he got his car fixed, he planned to be back serving the community he loves – never forgetting the violent night in Fairfield.

“I pick up random people all day, 25 to 35 rides a day – I know what comes with it,” he said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.