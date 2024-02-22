H-E-B Ignites the 2024 Quest for Texas Best: Unleash Your Product’s Potential from February 21 to April 4!

By Francis Page, Jr.

Feb. 21, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Calling all Texas-based innovators and creators! H-E-B is proud to announce the return of the H-E-B Quest for Texas Best for its 11th year. This prestigious competition shines a spotlight on local products and the great minds behind them, offering entrepreneurs across the state the chance to win big and see their creations featured in H-E-B stores.

Submissions are open from February 21 until the stroke of 5 PM on April 4, 2024. We’re inviting all eligible Texans to throw their hats in the ring for a chance to win a share of $70,000 in cash prizes and secure a coveted spot on the H-E-B’s shelves.

Over the past decade, H-E-B’s Quest for Texas Best has unveiled over 1,000 unique products, from the culinary delights of fresh produce and artisanal foods to the innovation of beauty products, household necessities, and more. We’ve sampled over 6,000 products, fostering the growth of local suppliers with nearly $2.5 million in prize money, marketing support, mentoring, and more.

H-E-B celebrates the success of our suppliers, with 51 of them joining the elite Million Dollar Club, a testament to achieving exceptional sales milestones. This is more than a competition; it’s a testament to the spirit of Texan entrepreneurship.

James Harris, Sr. Director of Diversity & Inclusion and Supplier Diversity at H-E-B, shares his excitement: “It’s a privilege to witness the outstanding innovation from Texas-based suppliers each year. Their creativity never ceases to amaze. We’re eagerly anticipating the fresh array of products this year’s Quest will bring.”

To gear up for the competition, H-E-B is offering virtual information sessions on March 6, 13, 21, and 27. These meetings are a golden opportunity to learn from H-E-B Sourcing and Supplier Diversity leaders about product development and submission best practices. Don’t miss out—registration is essential.

Ready to take the leap? Visit heb.com/quest for details on the competition, registration for information sessions, and submission guidelines, including the two-minute video requirement.

Interested suppliers and manufacturers can submit details about their products at heb.com/quest by 4:59:59 p.m. on April 4 for consideration.

Post-submission, H-E-B’s Business Development Managers will diligently review applications to select the cream of the crop. Finalists will present their products in Dallas before a panel of esteemed judges. The grand prize winner will not only take home $25,000 but also earn the prestigious title of “Texas Best” and product placement in H-E-B stores. First, second, and third-place winners will be awarded $20,000, $15,000, and $10,000, respectively.

This is your moment—embrace it. Submit your product at heb.com/quest by April 4, 2024, and join the ranks of Texas’s finest suppliers. Your journey to retail stardom begins here!

