City Controller Chris Hollins Denounces Misleading Campaign Mailer in Texas House District 146 Race

By Lisa Valadez

Feb. 20, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a surprising turn of events, a campaign mailer featuring the likeness of Chris Hollins, a prominent figure in the Democratic Party, has sparked controversy in the race for Texas House District 146. The mailer, put out by the campaign of Shawn Thierry, has drawn criticism from Hollins, who has publicly endorsed Thierry’s opponent, Lauren Ashley Simmons.

Hollins, who previously served as the Harris County Clerk, was taken aback to find his image used in a campaign mailer for Thierry—a candidate whose political stances have not resonated with his own. His shock was voiced through a direct and passionate series of tweets, where he affirmed his support for Thierry’s rival, Lauren Ashley Simmons, a candidate he considers a true representative of Democratic values.

The mailer controversy escalated as Hollins accused Thierry of adopting strategies reminiscent of the Republican Party, notably her alignment with Governor Greg Abbott on controversial issues including the banning of books in schools and the undermining of LGBTQ+ family rights. He underscored the connection between Thierry and a significant donor, a billionaire known for his anti-abortion stance and substantial contributions to Governor Abbott’s campaigns.

In a move to safeguard the integrity of his endorsement, Hollins has not only requested Thierry to retract the use of his image but also to commit to honesty in her campaign’s future communications. Echoing his sentiments, Congressman James Clyburn, whom Hollins regards as a personal hero, has taken legal steps with a cease-and-desist notice against Thierry’s campaign.

Meanwhile, Simmons, the endorsed candidate of Hollins and others, has been portrayed as the only qualified candidate in the race. She is described as a true Democrat who fights to protect families from the policies of Governor Abbott.

This race is not just about a seat; it’s a reflection of the ongoing battle for truth and representation. As Hollins aptly puts it, it is a call to action for the voters of HD146 to recognize the importance of informed decision-making based on facts, not misrepresentations.

