Court docs: Man charged after allegedly running through neighborhood, sitting on porch nude

By Fletcher Keel

Click here for updates on this story

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WLWT) — A Butler County man has been arrested after allegedly running through a Fairfield Township neighborhood and sitting on a front porch while nude.

According to a Butler County court complaint, 51-year-old James Michael Smith has been charged with public indecency.

Documents allege Smith was running through the Walden Ponds subdivision while nude before sitting on a person’s front porch.

Officials say the arresting officer saw Smith running south on Rochester, at the intersection of Drew Drive and, after taking him into custody, were notified that Hamilton police had been looking for Smith, who had gone to a local food establishment while nude.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.