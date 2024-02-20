Skip to Content
Woman born on Leap Day celebrates turning 100 as her 25th birthday approaches

    SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma (KOCO) — An Oklahoma woman is about to turn 100, but it’s really only her 25th birthday.

Mary Forsythe was born on Feb. 29, 1924 — Leap Day. Since leap years come around every four years, she will technically celebrate her 25th birthday this year.

The party got started a little early as the Sand Springs community gathered to celebrate Forsythe.

History.com says only about 5 million people worldwide have a Leap Day birthday and that the odds of being born on Leap Day stand at about 1-in-1,461.

