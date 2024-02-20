Rare Lego piece made of 14-karat gold shows up at Pennsylvania Goodwill store, now up for auction

By Erica Mokay

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A rare Lego piece made out of gold is up for auction after it turned up at a Goodwill warehouse in Pennsylvania.

You can still get your bids in for the piece if you’re willing to put up the cash.

The piece we’re talking about is a 14-karat gold piece called the Bionicle Golden Kanohi Hau mask.

Workers at the Dubois warehouse found it and it’s believed to be one of only 30 pieces in existence.

In 2001, some were gifted to Lego employees and the rest were given out in a contest.

At first, Goodwill workers didn’t realize what they had — but once they did, they decided to maximize the donation by putting the piece up for auction.

They received a bid for $33,000, but that person failed to pay up, so it’s back on the auction block.

Right now, the current bid is worth more than $6,000.

The auction is set to end around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

