K-9 in critical condition after shootout involving strangling suspect

By Christina Watkins

MARION COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — A K-9 deputy from Marion County is stable, but in critical condition after getting shot in the line of duty.

“He’s trained to fight crime, and he did just what he was taught to do,” Lt. Paul Bloom with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

K-9 Leo finished his training with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in 2021. Deputies say he takes his job very seriously.

He was on the job Saturday morning in Silver Springs when deputies got a call about a man accused of strangling someone.

Investigators say that the man, Jeremy Bradsher, started shooting at them first, hitting Leo.

The bullet hit Leo in a part of his body not protected by his vest.

Deputies shot back, striking Bradsher. He later died at the hospital.

“Once he saw threat, he reacted to the threat and did his job. Very brave and fearless to do his job,” Bloom said. “It’s a sad situation all the way around. Certainly for for us here for the canine handler. And I’m sure family members of the person who is deceased.”

The sheriff’s office says Leo is getting treated at the University of Florida Veterinary Hospital. It’s unclear what his crime-fighting future could look like.

“The prognosis on Leo? We don’t know. The doctors say it’s a very grave situation. He’s very critical right now and not out of the woods. They’re trying everything, and these doctors have been amazing,” Bloom said.

While they wait for answers, the sheriff’s office thanks the community for stepping up once again.

They donated money to get Leo and his bulletproof vest, and now they’re helping while he fights to live.

“A citizen came forward to pay for the doctor bills. So it’s, it’s just amazing,” Bloom said. “We’re asking the public just keep him in your prayers, we hope to see a recovery from this.”

The sheriff’s office says there is body camera video from the scene. They plan to release it once the FDLE finishes their investigation.

