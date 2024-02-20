Clemmons Elementary School video of cereal box dominoes goes viral on TikTok

By Kara Peters

Click here for updates on this story

CLEMMONS, North Carolina (WXII) — Fara O’Byrne, a parent and PTA member at Clemmons Elementary School, says she still cannot believe her TikTok page has blown up in just a few days. A video showing nearly 2,800 cereal boxes lined up like dominos now has more than 30 million views, 3.5 million likes and 200,000 shares.

“I had like five followers, and now I have 29,000 followers,” O’Byrne said. “I don’t know what they’re going to follow, but here I am. I’m going to do it again, I guess.”

O’Byrne says the idea to bring this philanthropic project to Clemmons Elementary was inspired by a video she saw from her friend in Myrtle Beach. In just nine days, the Clemmons Elementary school family stepped up to bring in 2,777 cereal boxes, surpassing their goal of 2,000.

It took O’Byrne and volunteers more than five hours to set up the domino display, stretching from one end of the school to another, with spirals, towers, and plenty of laughs and cheers from excited students.

“The kids hauling cereal through the school every day was incredible,” O’Byrne said.

The cereal boxes were donated to the Clemmons Food Pantry. The pantry now has so many cereal boxes, they’ve had to stack the overflow in their conference room.

“Two-thousand-seven-hundred boxes will take us through three months, every family that comes for the next three months is guaranteed some breakfast.” Mike Sullivan, executive director of the food pantry, said. “And I think all of the children, through their excitement, they’re going to remember this and they’re going to know what it was like to give back.”

And as for next year, they’re already planning for bigger and better.

“Bigger towers, more spirals, we got it. You better be ready for this.” O’Byrne said.

“If she builds towers to the ceilings, we’re going to have to find a bigger room to put it in,” Sullivan said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.