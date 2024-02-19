Travis Kelce wins People’s Choice Award for Athlete of the Year

By KCTV Staff

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — The year of Travis Kelce continues.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was voted Athlete of the Year by the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday evening.

Kelce became the NFL’s all-time leader in playoff receptions during this year’s AFC Championship Game win over the Baltimore Ravens.

All in the last year, he hosted Saturday Night Live after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII, was in dozens of commercials across the country and of course is dating one of the music industry’s most iconic artists in Taylor Swift.

Swift won four People’s Choice awards: female artist, pop artist, concert tour and social celebrity.

