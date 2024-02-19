How a small company is using drones to run a business and make art

By Matt Sizemore

BOISE, Idaho (KIVI) — Kyle Moeller and ID43 Creative have been making amazing aerial videos using drones for several businesses around the Treasure Valley.

The gentleman operating this drone is Kyle Moeller. Before 2019, he hadn’t even picked up a professional camera, let alone flown a professional drone.

“I used to work in the athletic department at Boise State. I was an equipment manager. Did equipment for the football team for six years, then I did a two-year internship with the Raiders, which was awesome, came back, finished one more year of football, then I transitioned into the head equipment guy in Extra Mile Arena now,” said ID43 Creative Producer of Aerial Photography and Videography Kyle Moeller.

At one point, he planned a long road trip through Idaho and decided he wanted to document it.

“So I bought a camera for that trip and took a bunch of waterfall photos, all sorts of different things and just brought it everywhere I went and was gone for about two or three weeks. And after that, it just kind of progressed to stuff with friends and then eventually filmed a wedding and just kept leading to where we are today.”

He started booking more weddings and other small gigs, and bought his first drone in 2020.

“Bought that for fun. I thought oh, that’s a cool little thing. So I started using that in weddings and then maybe, you know, take some landscape photos. Nothing crazy,” said Moeller.

But he got really good as a drone operator and aerial videographer.I mean, really good. And as his skill grew, so did his collection of drones.

“Well I mean I have eight drones total now. We’ve got about four or five in the shopping cart so there will be more,” laughed Moeller.

And he’s used those flying photogs to book some huge gigs with his company ID43, but there’s one he is particularly proud of.

“Doing the one-take with the Boise State Football team. That was pretty fun. I mean, we started planning that…we filmed it in August I think it was, and we started planning it in December of 2021. There were little things that happened that day but it was fun,” said Moeller.

As his resume for aerial art keeps growing, you can expect to see one of his many drones flying overhead at several events in the near future.

“We’ll do Treefort, some stuff, working on something with the Ronald McDonald house here soon, hoping to go back and do some more flying for Mission 43’s new field house that just opened up. There’s always things on the horizon, it’s just, you know, we’ll get out there!” exclaimed Moeller.

