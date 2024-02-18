Tennessee lawmakers decry Nazi gathering

By Danica Sauter

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A group carrying what looks like Nazi flags marched and rallied in Downtown Nashville on Saturday afternoon.

The group was spotted on Broadway at the State Capitol and near Public Square Park.

State Representatives Aftyn Behn and Justin Jones responded to the rally by taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to voice their concerns.

Behn said their office is closely monitoring the rally downtown. “These groups, once relegated to the dark corners, now feel empowered to spew their noxious ideology out in the open due to our state’s leadership refusing to condemn their speech and actions,” Behn said in a tweet.

Jones said he came across the group after leaving an event honoring a Black sorority.

“Spoke of the need to unite against the rising tide of white supremacy, only to be confronted by Nazis marching through Downtown Nashville,” Jones said in a tweet. “This is exactly what my Republican colleague’s hate speech is fostering and inviting.”

