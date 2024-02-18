Massachusetts families continue to voice concerns over community center taken over to house migrants

By Paul Burton

Click here for updates on this story

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — It’s been two weeks since the Melnea A. Cass Recreational Community Center in Roxbury was converted into an emergency shelter for migrants families.

There are now hundreds of beds covering the indoor track and soccer fields where neighborhood children use to practice sports.

Twelve-year-old Jeremiah Rodriguez thought he had baseball practice this weekend.

“We usually practice. They were closed,” Jeremiah said.

The center is closed to the public as dozens of families are now living there.

These same families were at one point sleeping in Logan Airport as the state shelter system is stretched to the limit.

“It’s hard. I didn’t know the immigrants inside. It’s okay to help, I don’t think that’s the place to do it because kids and families go and enjoy,” Jeremiah’s dad Yrbin Rodriguez said.

In an effort to mobilize the community, activist Clifton Braithwaite held a neighborhood meeting where folks were able to voice their concerns.

“We care about our immigrant brothers and sisters, but there has to be a fair balance. How can you tell people that was down at Mass Cass for over ten years, there was no money for them, and now you found money” Braithwaite said.

The recreational center is a vital resource for youth and adult programs.

The decision to make it a temporary home until May 31st for migrant families is praised as being humanitarian, but also difficult for some.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.