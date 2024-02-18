83-year-old man, accomplice arrested in string of bank heists in Chicago suburbs

By Darius Johnson

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — An 83-year-old man has been arrested and accused in a string of heists in the Chicago area. The FBI is connecting him to seven bank robberies, at least one of which included an accomplice.

A 24-page criminal complaint lays it all out. According to the FBI, the two men met while in prison and then went on an escapade to rob more than half a dozen banks in suburbs surrounding Chicago in the last seven months.

The 83-year-old, Donald Bennett, is known as the Leaping Bandit, for heists including five bank robberies in 1987 in the Chicago area. He was released in April 2020 after serving 31 years in prison.

“Bank robberies were one of the first crimes that the FBI became involved in,” said Arthur Lurigio, a professor of criminology and psychology at Loyola University.

He says the FBI has investigated bank robbers since the 1930s. That expertise led them to Bennett and an accomplice nearly four years after his release.

“Probably feeling a sense of practice, competency,” said Lurigio. “He took a long hiatus, but he’s going back to what he’s familiar doing.”

The FBI says between June 2023 and February 2024 seven banks were robbs in the Chicago suburbs.

According to a criminal complaint, Bennett and 55-year-old Edward Binert met while serving federal time.

“He’s developed some sense of bravado and still has it burning inside at the age of 83,” said Lurigio. “With a younger, but still elderly, accomplice.”

In six of the robberies the m.o. was the same. An older white male wearing a face covering and a wig and carrying a gun demanded money from the teller. A rental car was used as the getaway vehicle.

“You can regard this bank robbery spree as two people who regard themselves as professional. They’re in the same geographic area because they have familiarity with it. And they feel that they have the ability to carry out those activities successfully,” said Lurigio.

According to the criminal complaint, the most recent bank robbery happened on Feb. 14 at Chase Bank in Hickory Hills. This time they went all out on black face coverings, fake wigs and fake beards. The complaint says they used a gun to force a teller to hand over nearly $7,000.

Later that day the two were arrested by the FBI.

“It’s not likely they’ll be released from prison again,” said Lurigio.

