Patrick, Brittany Mahomes visit children wounded after Chiefs Victory Rally shooting in hospital

By JoBeth Davis

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — The family of the woman shot and killed after a fight broke out at the Kansas City Chiefs Victory Rally and Parade are thanking the community for an outpouring of support not only for Elizabeth “Lisa” Lopez-Galvan, but also for her other family members wounded in the shooting.

In a statement issued Friday, the Reyes family shared updates on the daughters of Lisa’s cousin. The two girls, ages 8 and 10, were both shot in the legs after the rally.

Both girls are making progress in their recovery after undergoing surgery, and doctors expect them to remain in casts for several months.

“While we are relieved by their progress, the emotional healing continues for all of us,” the family said in the statement.

“The girls were celebrating with many family members when they were senselessly injured. We kindly ask that you continue to keep our family and the other families affected in your thoughts and prayers.”

The family noted that contributions to an existing GoFundMe will be used to help cover medical expenses.

In addition, the family wanted to send a personal thank you to the staff at Children’s Mercy Hospital, and to Patrick and Brittany Mahomes “for their outpouring [of] care, love, and support.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.