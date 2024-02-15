Remains of Kansas City soldier killed in Korean War to be buried in Hawaii

By Sarah Motter

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — The remains of a Kansas City native soldier killed during the Korean War are set to be officially buried at a plot in Honolulu, Hawaii at the end of February.

The Department of Defense announced on Wednesday, Feb. 14, that the remains of Army Cpl., Adin C. Norris, the Korean War soldier identified in early February as a Kansas City native, will be interred on Feb. 23 at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The DoD noted that Norris was a member of K Company, 3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry regiment, 24th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on July 20, 1950. He was 21 years old.

According to the Army, Norris’s company sustained heavy casualties as they withdrew from Taejon, South Korea. Due to the fighting, his body was not recovered and there had been no evidence that he had been a prisoner of war. A presumptive finding of death was issued for him on Dec. 31, 1953.

After control of the region was regained, the Army said it began to recover remains from the area. Those who could not be identified were eventually buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific with other unknown soldiers who died during the war.

Through a battery of scientific tests, the DoD indicated that Norris’ body was eventually identified and accounted for on Dec. 5, 2022.

