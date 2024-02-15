Oklahoma City tells artists to ‘paint away’ after new ordinance takes effect

By Zach Rael

Click here for updates on this story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Oklahoma City is telling artists to paint away thanks to a new ordinance that just went into effect.

The new rule cuts down some of the roadblocks artists face in creating murals. Now, they can let their creative juices flow.

It’s already well-known that OKC has some of the best street art in the entire country, but to create the beautiful pieces was a long, cumbersome process. Thanks to the new rule that will hopefully no longer be the case.

“It has been a long time coming,” said Tiffany McKnight, an artist.

There is excitement among some of OKC’s best and most creative artists, including McKnight, who has several murals across the city.

“Oklahoma City traditionally has had some really strict permitting,” McKnight said.

Starting Tuesday, the city said most murals no longer require a permit and will not need to be reviewed by the city’s art commission. It will only need a permit if it has an electrical component, contains a 3D element, or is mechanically fastened.

“Murals were still being considered almost like an advertisement, in the same category,” McKnight said.

The city said they made the changes after feedback from the art community.

“It is amazing. It is such a great step for not only artists here but also the city,” said Virginia Sitzes with Sunny Dayz Mural Fest.

Sitzes is the director of Sunny Dayz Mural Fest, which is now in its fourth year. She said the red tape around the old permitting process could have taken months to get a mural approved.

“Either businesses backing out, or artists not wanting to paint what they originally proposed, and then artists not even trying because it is such a lengthy process,” Sitzes said.

With OKC being ranked as the best city for street art in both 2021 and 2022, these artists can’t wait for the new streamlined process to continue OKC’s colorful future.

“The hope for the city to become an even more arts and culture hub than it already has been,” Sitzes said.

It doesn’t mean just anyone can go put art anywhere. You must own the building or property or get the owner’s permission.

“More murals everywhere, which I think only adds to the positive vibe that we have going on here in OKC,” McKnight said.

If a mural is in a design district, it still needs to go through an approval process.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.