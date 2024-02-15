New video shows moment former seminary student was booked on child pornography charges

By Rachel Hirschheimer

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — A man who was studying to be a priest was arrested on child pornography charges at a Cincinnati seminary Friday.

New video released by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office shows 28-year-old Broderick Witt being taken into the Hamilton County Justice Center last Friday.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Witt was charged with eight counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

On Saturday, Witt was arraigned. His bond was set at $25,000 for each felony offense.

“Bond on each of these charges, there are eight, all felony offenses. Bond will be set at $25,000 secured for each of them. Should that bond be posted, the total is $200,000,” the judge said.

The judge also stipulated that Witt should have no access to a computer and be placed on home incarceration with electronic monitoring as a condition of the bond.

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati released a statement Friday, saying a search warrant was executed at Witt’s living quarters on the grounds at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary & School of Theology and he was taken into custody.

The Archdiocese stated Witt is no longer a student nor a seminarian for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.

“The seminary and the Archdiocese of Cincinnati have strict policies against, and take significant precautions to prevent, anyone from possessing or accessing material of this type, regardless of whether they are a student, faculty, or staff. Discovery of such material will result in immediate termination or dismissal and notification of law enforcement,” Rev. Anthony R. Brausch, Rector said in a letter to the seminary community.

A grand jury will report on the case on Feb. 20.

