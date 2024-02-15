Chiefs fan reacts to parade shooting

By Brodie Myers

TULSA, Oklahoma (KJRH) — Kansas City Chiefs fans are coping with the celebration of their Super Bowl victory and the tragedy of a shooting.

Around 3 p.m. on Feb. 14, gunfire rang out, injuring dozens of people.

Andrew Barnsbee is a lifelong Tulsan who chose the Chiefs because of their proximity to Green Country. Through 44 years of rooting on the team, he has made plenty of memories, but no doubt, none are worse than this one.

“I’m not really sure what to say. It’s just it’s a devastating moment,” Barnsbee said, “It was to be a celebration for Chiefs Kingdom.” In just a matter of moments, celebration turned into trepidation. More than a million people descended on Kansas City for the Chiefs Super Bowl parade. Unexpectedly, the confetti was mixed with shell-casings.

Some people may think twice about attending such large events, but surely, Barnsbee thought, a Super Bowl parade would be a safe haven.

“That’s normally just a really positive atmosphere. Today just happened to be one of those days,” Barnsbee said.

Still, he believes the fans will rise to the occasion with ultimate class.

“You know, the best way I can describe Chiefs fans is how other people describe them to me, and that’s always thoughtful, always endearing, always a pleasure to be around,” Barnsbee said.

