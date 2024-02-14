Skip to Content
Police investigating quadruple shooting in East Baltimore

    BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — Four men were injured, one critically, in a shooting Tuesday night in East Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded shortly before 10 p.m. to the 700 block of East Eager Street for a reported shooting, where they found a man shot in the groin. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

Later, a 21-year-old man, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old man walked into an area hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. Those three victims are in stable condition, police said.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2100.

