Fort Worth Zoo welcomes baby gorilla via emergency c-section

By Julia Falcon

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) — The Fort Worth Zoo is celebrating the birth of a baby gorilla.

The gorilla was born four to six weeks early via emergency cesarean section by medical specialists for humans, the zoo said. It’s the third gorilla to be born at the zoo.

Zoo staff have been raising the baby for the last five weeks. At the same time, they have been training another female gorilla for possible surrogacy.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature says the western lowland gorillas are listed as critically endangered due to hunting and disease.

Gorillas also have a low reproductive rate. This means that even if there was a drastic decline in hunting and disease, it would take at least 75 years for population recovery to take place.

