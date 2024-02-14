Elderly cat beaten and thrown against wall in Butler, humane officers say

By Madeline Bartos

Click here for updates on this story

BUTLER, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Humane officers are seeking information after they said a man brutally attacked an elderly cat.

Authorities said the man punched the cat, beat it, then threw it into a brick wall around 3 p.m. Sunday in the area of Honey Bear Store on Jefferson Street in Butler.

According to officials, the black and white female cat is extremely friendly. “It is likely she trusted this person and did not put up much of a fight,” a news release said.

The cat was taken to an animal hospital in Pittsburgh with a brain injury and internal damage. As of Tuesday morning, she was in critical condition, and it wasn’t known if she would survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Butler County Humane Society at 724-789-1150 or Frankie’s Friends at 724-889-7011.

It’s the most recent case of alleged cruelty against a cat. Earlier this month, the White Oak Animal Safe Haven posted a photo of a kitten that was found in a trash bag at the Lowe’s at The Waterfront. The shelter said the kitten’s face was bloody from a wound, he had dried blood on his fur and he “reeked of urine.”

In December, the Beaver County Humane Society said a young cat was found abandoned in a dumpster near the Dollar General store in New Brighton. He didn’t have any obvious injuries, but the organization said he was “suffering greatly from neglect.”

A month before that, two kittens had their legs amputated after they came into the Beaver County Humane Society. The organization believes someone wrapped bands around their legs, cutting the blood supply and killing the tissue.

No updates have been shared in any of those cases.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.