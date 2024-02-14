‘Drag Story Hour’ in Enfield is back on following cancelation over online comments

By Rob Polansky

ENFIELD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A pride event in Enfield canceled over online comment concerns was rescheduled, according to organizers.

The group Enfield Pride posted that the “Drag Story Hour” has been set for April 20 at the Asnuntuck Community College.

“We have received so many messages of support from the queer community and our allies; so, we are expecting a big event,” organizers posted to the Enfield Pride Facebook page.

They described the event as a series of story time readings by a drag performer for children of all ages with the goals of promoting reading and diversity.

The original plan was to hold it at the Central Library.

However, concerning online comments forced them back in January to cancel it, organizers said.

Enfield Pride’s president spoke to Channel 3 after that decision.

“Some of the pushback we got for this one was a little bit more disturbing,” said Rev. Dr. Greg Gray, United Church of Christ and Enfield Pride president. “There was lots of comments by people who’s profile pictures have them holding guns and saying I will be there.”

Gray described the language used as consistent with some of the hate groups with which Enfield Pride has had contact.

While there were no formal threats reported to Enfield police, Gray said he made the decision to cancel to prevent any harm to children and families who planned to attend.

Now, the event is back on.

“Our friends at CT State Asnuntuck will be hosting us and providing campus security for everyone’s safety and comfort,” organizers posted.

