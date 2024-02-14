5-year-old boy with autism reported missing in Belle Glade found dead

By John Iz

BELLE GLADE, Florida (WPBF) — A 5-year-old boy with autism who went missing in Belle Glade around 6 p.m. on Monday was found dead around 11 p.m.

Deputies said they had used sonar to locate the boy underwater. They found his body in the water near where he went missing.

The boy’s aunt identified him as Siyoga Murphy Jr.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the boy was playing with his sister at Pioneer Park in Belle Glade around 6 p.m. The girl told deputies she turned around, and the boy was gone.

The sheriff’s office said they were concerned he could have gone into a nearby source of water.

The sheriff’s office deployed a number of resources, including a helicopter, search and rescue, dive team, search dog and sonar.

