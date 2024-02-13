Woman delivers meals with a side of heart for Valentine’s Day

By Nicole Brady

DENVER (KMGH) — Every week, Heather Schelble delivers meals to seniors at the Denver Silvercrest apartments. She often brings her sons, 5-year-old Jules and 2-year-old Stone to visit with residents like Gil Struck.

As a volunteer with the Volunteers of America’s (VOA) Meals on Wheels program, Heather knows the importance of making connections across generations.

“I just feel so grateful for the opportunity to take my boys and teach them how to give back,” Schelble said.

When she saw how much her clients enjoyed seeing the children, Heather decided she could bring more joy by recruiting the help of kids in her community. During the holidays, she collected more than 900 cards and letters from local preschools, elementary and middle schools, mostly in her Golden area. She is doing the same thing for Valentine’s Day, asking kids to send messages of love and friendship.

“They’re just so touching the things these children say,” Schelble said, showing off some of the valentines she has collected so far.

The sweet cards, complete with their misspellings and backwards letters, are reminders of the innocence and good in the world.

“It makes me happy to know that there are still young people out there that care about us,” Struck said.

The valentines Schelble collected will go to clients throughout the metro through the VOA Meals on Wheels program.

