New friendship app helps older adults connect in San Diego

By Spencer Soicher

ENCINITAS, California (KGTV) — Two San Diego women have recently introduced “Wyzr Friends,” an app designed to assist individuals aged 40 and above in connecting with new friends.

Co-founders Carolyn Kelly and Taylor Jay said that thousands have already joined the platform since it officially launched last month. The duo came up with the concpet of “Wyzr Friends” during the post-pandemic era when they realized how difficult it can be for adults to make friends.

“It’s an easier and safer way for people, for older people, to connect here in San Diego County to make friends,” Jay said.

The app incorporates features to help users find friends and suggest activities.

“We have a ‘Friend Blast’ feature that you can make spontaneous plans to go dinner, you can go out to UTC, you could go to the movies, you could go to the beach, or paddleboard, whatever you want to do,” Jay said.

Hans Speidel, who uses the app, enjoys playing pickleball and meeting new people through it. “I like it. It’s a great way to connect with people. I’ve used it to go to some wine tastings and also done some paddle boarding,” he said.

“Wyzr Friends” is free and available in other cities as well.

“We weren’t even expecting the avalanche of people who signed up, because there is a real loneliness that is not just news speak. It’s actually happening right here i n San Diego County,” Jay said.

The co-founders plan to discuss the app’s impact on combating loneliness at an upcoming San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting.

