Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes participates in victory parade at Disneyland

By Nick Sloan

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — For the third time, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went to Disneyland.

Mahomes participated in a victory parade down Main Street Monday afternoon at Disneyland.

The Super Bowl MVP from each game visits Disneyland. the day after the big game.

The tradition began in 1987 when Super Bowl MVP Phil Simms first appeared in the commercial after the New York Giants’ victory over the Denver Broncos.

