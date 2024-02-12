Unforgettable prom experience gives special needs community a ‘Night to Shine’

By WLOS Staff

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Night to Shine, an unforgettable prom night experience for local teens and adults with special needs, happened Friday at West Asheville Baptist Church.

The honored guests were treated to limousine rides, a red carpet with paparazzi cheering them on, dinner, a DJ and more.

One organizer said the event is important for the community — especially the attendees.

“A lot of them, especially our older guests, did not grow up getting to go to proms and stuff, so we have guests that are in their 60s and 70s that have never been to a prom,” West Asheville Baptist Church Children’s Director Kellie Tatham said. “So, it’s just a night, as one of my favorite guests says, ‘It’s a night where everyone has to be like them instead of them trying to be like everyone else.'”

More than 200 volunteers pitched in to make it an unforgettable evening for more than 140 guests.

