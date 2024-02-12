Reverend accused of dealing meth

By Rob Polansky

WOODBURY, Connecticut (WFSB) — A reverend in Woodbury was arrested and charged with dealing crystal meth, among other crimes.

Herbert Irving Miller, 63, was arrested on Feb. 9, according to state police.

Miller was appointed to the Woodbury United Methodist Church back in July, the church’s website previously listed. The entry has since been removed.

Troopers said he was seen driving his vehicle on Feb. 9 with a suspended registration for failing to maintain insurance requirements.

Further investigation revealed that Miller was in possession of crystal methamphetamine in both rock form and liquified into a hypodermic needle prepared for injection.

State police said he was transported to a barracks in Litchfield, where he was processed on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell, use of drug paraphernalia, illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

His bond was set at $10,000. He was given a court date of Feb. 23 in Waterbury.

