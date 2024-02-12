Newly-published research by Dauphin Island Sea Lab shows potentially harmful effects of Mardi Gras beads

By Ashlyn Mitchell

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — As we prepare for the height of the Mardi Gras season, scientists with the Dauphin Island Sea Lab are warning you about the potentially harmful effects of Mardi Gras beads.

Dr. Ruth Carmichael, a senior marine scientist at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, and her son, Thomas Carmichael, discovered Mardi Gras beads can release shed toxic metals into the environment.

“We’re not here to rain on anybody’s parade– this is still a really fun time- Mardi Gras is a fun activity, but be conscientious about the contaminants that are on the beads,” said Thomas.

The study began when Thomas, a high school senior at Alabama School of Mathematics and Science, had to do a science project in seventh grade.

“We were required to do a science fair project and I wanted to something really real, really interesting. Growing up here.. Mardi Gras is a very big part of our year every year,” said Thomas. “I remember noticing flakes of paint coming off the Mardi Gras beads and little chips and it kind of being dirty and gross every year and that sparked an interest- okay, what’s coming off these beads, what’s on the beads.”

Thomas and his mother, Dr. Carmichael, spent the past five years studying beads.

“Growing up with a scientist for a parent- I’ve been exposed to science my entire life. I’d write up the ideas to her and she was like well if you’re going to do it, you’re going to have to do it right,” said Dr. Carmichael.

They recently published their findings in the Gulf and Caribbean Research Journal.

“The study focused on figuring out what elements were on the beads and whether or not those elements came off like lead, arsenic, chromium, copper, barium, and we looked at the difference between the color of the beads,” explained Thomas.

They discovered the quantity of metals released from the beads depended on the color of the beads and the type or intensity of handling.

“When Thomas put a single beaded necklace into water, he put it into 750 milileters of water- which is equivalent to about a bottle of wine and then shook it up for about five minutes- there were some metals that were released at concentrations too high to be considered safe for drinking water,” said Dr. Carmichael.

The Carmichaels allege excess beads can also pose a risk to our water systems.

“You’ve obviously have seen the huge number of beads that have been left on the street, that have been swept into drains, the street cleaners come by- they spray water and they get swept more into drains,” added Thomas. “There’s a large amount of water running over those beads– which is aggressively removing the paint into water supplies, into fisheries, estuaries- natural water areas and there are now potentially toxic elements in these areas.”

They say the biggest takeaway is to be careful and do your part.

“After you handle them, wash your hands. Don’t put them in your mouth. Don’t let children put them into their mouths, don’t give them to children unsupervised. Pick it up off the street- make sure things get properly disposed, bead reuse programs- people reuse beads, so we aren’t just putting new beads into the environment,” said Dr. Carmichael.

