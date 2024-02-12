Alleged victim sues Albuquerque firefighters for rape

By Faith Egbuonu

Click here for updates on this story

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — A new lawsuit has been filed against former Albuquerque Fire and Rescue firefighters Angel Portillo, 32, Anthony Martin, 44, and Aden Heyman, 46. The alleged victim is also suing the city of Albuquerque on behalf of the Albuquerque Fire Rescue Department.

According to the suit, the alleged victim’s sister is a lieutenant with Albuquerque Fire Rescue. The suit claims the lieutenant introduced her sister, the alleged victim, to Martin and Portillo and one other in regard to the participation in a tournament.

After the tournament ended, the alleged victim was invited to Martin’s residence along with Portillo. Heyman joined shortly after.

According to the suit, the lieutenant informed her sister, the alleged victim, that she did not want to discuss the incident further because she worked with the defendants, stating “it would be awkward” given her need to work with Heyman. However, the lieutenant cooperated with the investigation several weeks later.

AFR told KOAT they want to make it clear that the golf tournament was not hosted by the department or the union. The city just received the complaint.

“Since AFR was made aware of these allegations we took them seriously, immediately placed the involved parties on administrative leave, and conducted an internal investigation that resulted in two terminations. We are reveiwing the complaint,” Chief Jaramillo said.

Albuquerque police detectives charged Portillo, Martin and Heyman with second-degree sexual criminal penetration after the woman alleges the three men raped her at an apartment complex in northeast Albuquerque in July 2023.

AFR terminated Portillo and Heyman following an internal investigation. Martin retired after being put on administration leave shortly after the allegations.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.