Students spend the day restoring the dunes at Gulf State Park

By Stephen Moody

GULF SHORES, Alabama (WALA) — Planting for protection. That’s the goal of Gulf Shores City Schools, Dune Doctors and Gulf State Park as students restore the dunes.

Forty Gulf Shores High School and Middle School students were selected as “Planting for Protection” mentors.

Their job Thursday was to lead over 150 fifth graders as they installed hundreds of native dune building plants.

“It’s so important for us to be out here. It’s so much fun. We spent yesterday getting trained. And today we were training the fifth graders. We were in little groups. And just helping them,” Claire Colvin said.

They started at 9 a.m. and spent the day digging and teaching.

According to Dune Doctors, preserving the dunes is crucial for the health of the Gulf Shores community.

Educators say it’s important to get hands on experience.

“Reading about it in the classroom is one thing. But when you actually get to dig in literally today with shovels. But actually see it in person and learn from the experts in this beautiful environment. This is one of my favorite days of the year,” Jessica Sampley said

Students say it’s an honor to take care of the city they call home.

“I’ve always wanted to help the environment. Especially with the kids too. To start them young. I think it’s very important for our environment too,” Landon Wallace said.

