Manayunk, Swiftadelphia all in on Taylor Swift ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

By Nikki DeMentri

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Main Street is no Cornelia Street, but for Swifties in Manayunk, it’s seeming a bit like heaven heading into Super Bowl LVIII. Taqueria Amor is writing its own era this month through a Taylor Swift “Love Story” pop-up.

“The excitement has been truly unmatched,” Shayna Karl, Taqueria Amor’s social media manager, said. “We feel like we are in our best Valentine’s era ever.”

From a Swift-themed food (with a guest appearance by Jason Kelce) and drink menu to decorations through all of the pop star’s eras, the restaurant is a fan’s paradise. Every night at 5 p.m., Swift’s music videos play on a loop. There is also a “Karma wall.”

“It also has a tribute wall to Jason Kelce, hopefully Taylor’s one-day future favorite brother-in-law,” Karl said, “and a little bit of Travis of course.”

The pop-up runs through Feb. 25.

Across the street, a giant Swift cutout might give away a big chunk of sales for Minor Details, known to some customers as “The Swiftie Shop.”

“I love finding new merch,” Minor Details owner Mallory Minor said. “I love making unique things.”

The newly opened boutique is stocked with Swift-themed merchandise. “Taylor’s Era” sweatshirts and hats, alongside Swift croc charms, necklaces and even candles fill a corner of the store.

Minor is a self-proclaimed Swiftie.

“It sucks that the Birds aren’t in it, but I’ll take Taylor, that’s a good second,” Minor said.

Since the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship, Minor said she’s seen an “explosion in sales,” both in store and online.

Both small businesses hope Taylor, Travis, Jason and/or Kylie Kelce drop by soon.

“Taylor, we have tacos for you that have are seemingly jalapeno crema, you know that means — it has a little bit of ranch in it,” Karl said. “If you could walk through the door, it will be a small business owners dream.”

Karl continued, “Jason, please come. Wear your flip flops and come walking in. We will take good care of you all.”

