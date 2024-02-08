Suspect accused of abducting son from school pleads not guilty to kidnapping

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

JEFFERSON, Iowa (KCCI) — A man accused of abducting his son from an elementary school is pleading not guilty.

Brandon Duong, 34, of Jefferson, was accused of removing his 7-year-old son from Greene County Elementary last week, prompting an Amber Alert that eventually ended without injury after an hourslong armed standoff.

Duong was charged with second-degree kidnapping, to which he is pleading not guilty, according to court documents filed this week. Duong is also accused of violating a custodial order.

An arraignment is set for later this month in Greene County.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.