Iowa bill would allow cities, counties to opt out of funding public libraries

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — A new bill would shake up how public libraries are funded.

A Senate measure would allow cities and counties to opt out of funding libraries through the current library levy system.

It would also give cities more power over library boards.

The proposal comes after Pella residents rejected a referendum to give the city council control of the library. Some people in Pella were upset that the library board refused to remove an LGBTQ book from its shelves.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.