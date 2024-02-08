Hundreds of Western Pennsylvania students gather at Soldiers and Sailors for Student Black History Month Summit

By Lauren Linder

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s Black History Month, and on Wednesday, a program set out to teach youth about the importance of keeping their stories and achievements alive.

Six hundred students from 18 schools across Western Pennsylvania went to Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall in Pittsburgh’s North Oakland neighborhood for a summit celebrating black history.

Sto-Rox senior, Eric McGuire feels a connection when he gets to hear about his history.

“It’s our culture. I feel like it’s embedded in us,” McGuire said.

It marked his second time coming to the Student Black History Month Summit hosted by William Marshall, who started the program in 2018 as an essay contest.

“I learned a lot, a lot about the good things that a lot of black people do, especially in our city,” McGuire said.

When Marshall realized students weren’t learning much about black culture in school, he decided to turn the event into a summit.

“With students and youth to build self-esteem to learn about people that have been around, and people that have done things significant in the City of Pittsburgh,” Marshall said.

He said it’s not just for black youth, but students of all races and backgrounds.

“Black history is American history, so it’s important for everybody to learn these aspects of these heroes and people that have done stuff in the past,” Marshall said.

This year, the lessons focused on the Freedom House Ambulance Service, Tuskegee airmen from Western PA, and the National Negro Opera House.

Chris Moore spoke on the Tuskegee Airmen, a topic on which he produced a special for WQED.

“We’ve contributed mightily to this country. I’m a veteran. There are tons of people who are veterans who have served in various roles, and these young people need to know that,” Moore said.

Amare Harper is a senior at Sto-Rox High School.

“You learn new things that you didn’t know before,” Harper said.

The hope is these students can then pass along what they’ve learned to future generations.

“I feel like it’s an eyeopener to a lot of young black people,” McGuire said.

