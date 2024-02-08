Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

4 preschoolers on bus that hit guardrail and landed on side in Suffolk County

By
Published 12:53 pm

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    COMMACK, Long Island (WABC) — Two adults and several children were onboard a bus when it crashed in Suffolk County on Tuesday morning.

Police say the bus struck a guardrail and landed on its side on Express Drive South, just west of Wicks Road around 10:30 a.m.

Four children were on the bus and were taken to local hospitals for evaluation.

The children attend Building Blocks Preschool in Commack and all parents were notified.

The driver, a man, and aide, a woman, were transported to local hospitals for treatment of minor injuries.

The Long Island Expressway Service Road was closed between Exit 52 and Wicks Road during the investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content