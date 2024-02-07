Unveiling the Overlooked Threat to Heart Health: Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy

By Francis Page, Jr.

Feb. 7, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In the vibrant tapestry of our communities, connections form the vital threads that bind us. Our bonds with family, friends, and the larger society nourish our spirits. Integral to these connections is the sharing of knowledge—knowledge that empowers and spurs us to safeguard our collective well-being.

A silent adversary lurks in the shadows of heart health, manifesting as transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM)—a grave contributor to heart failure. This condition discreetly challenges the heart’s vigor, often eluding detection and diagnosis.

Particularly poignant is the susceptibility of the Black, African American, and Afro-Caribbean populations in the U.S., where an estimated 3-4% carry a genetic variation (V122I) within the TTR gene. This mutation heightens the likelihood of developing ATTR-CM. Yet, carrying the gene does not guarantee the disease’s onset. As the condition progresses, the urgency for early identification and management escalates.

ATTR-CM masquerades, often mistaken for less severe ailments. Symptoms like carpal tunnel syndrome, unrelenting fatigue, and swelling of the extremities could be misleading, obscuring the cardiac nexus. This misdirection can result in ATTR-CM, a potent cause of heart failure, being overlooked. The vigilance of loved ones can be pivotal in recognizing and addressing health anomalies that might otherwise go unspoken.

The tapestry of our lives is woven with threads of shared health histories. Discussing familial health patterns is crucial, particularly with a condition like hereditary ATTR-CM that is passed down generations. If heart complications are part of your family’s narrative, it is crucial to inform your healthcare provider. In cases of a hereditary ATTR-CM diagnosis within the family, genetic counseling and testing may be advised to illuminate the path ahead.

In our endeavor to illuminate the path to heart health, Julia F. Thompson, Inc., in partnership with Pfizer, proudly announces the “Voices for the Heart” initiative with Dr. Olasimbo Chiadika. This event aims to amplify the conversation on ATTR-CM within our community. To participate in this enlightening session, please register through the link provided or scan the below QR code.

Through collective effort, we can elevate the visibility of hereditary ATTR-CM, ensuring that our community is equipped with the knowledge to proactively manage their health.

