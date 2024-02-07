HCC Revolutionizes Technician Training with Daylong Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Safety Course

By Francis Page, Jr.

Feb. 6, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The landscape of automotive technology is rapidly evolving with the rise of autonomous, hybrid, and electric vehicles, presenting new challenges and opportunities for mechanics and technicians. In response to this paradigm shift, the HCC Transportation Center of Excellence (COE) has launched an innovative eight-hour safety and fundamentals course designed to equip professionals with the essential skills needed to navigate this transformative industry.

The newly introduced course serves as a vital resource for technicians seeking to enhance their knowledge and proficiency in diagnosing, repairing, and maintaining advanced electric and hybrid vehicles. Led by industry experts, participants gain hands-on experience with electric and hybrid vehicles and equipment, allowing them to familiarize themselves with industry trends, vehicle types, charging technology, and essential safety protocols.

Dean of the Transportation COE, David Vogel, emphasizes the growing demand for trained professionals capable of servicing electric, hybrid, and autonomous vehicles in both personal and commercial settings. “As more electric, hybrid, and autonomous vehicles are adopted, our training programs play a critical role in preparing automotive repair professionals to safely maintain and repair these advanced vehicles,” stated Vogel. “Trained individuals will increasingly be sought after by local repair outlets, dealerships, and fleet management companies.”

Safety is paramount in the world of electric and hybrid vehicle maintenance. The training underscores the importance of utilizing appropriate protective gear, insulated tools, testing meters, and adhering to established safety procedures to mitigate potential risks associated with high-voltage components.

Recently, a pioneering class of CarMax Inc. automotive technicians underwent this groundbreaking training at the HCC North Forest Campus – Automotive Training Center. Participants lauded the program for providing invaluable insights into safety precautions and effective maintenance practices for electric and hybrid vehicles.

For those interested in exploring training opportunities in transportation, inquiries can be directed to 713.718.8100 or by visiting hccs.edu/transportation. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to stay ahead of the curve in the dynamic world of automotive technology with HCC’s cutting-edge training programs.

