Dogs found at SC home were emaciated, tethered, underneath garbage, deputies say

By Stephanie Moore

ANDERSON COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — An Anderson County, South Carolina, man has been arrested after 11 dogs, some emaciated, tethered and under trash, were found in a home he was evicted from, according to the sheriff’s office.

Animal control officers said 11 dogs and puppies were found on Jan. 2 at a home on Brian Court in Williamston.

They found emaciated dogs tethered up, living in filthy conditions and without food or clean water.

Deputies searching the backyard said they uncovered puppies from underneath debris and garbage.

According to deputies, the animals’ owner, James Robert Moore, was evicted from the rental home days before.

They said the property owner sounded the alarm about the dogs’ treatment.

While the dogs were taken to Anderson PAWS for evaluation, Moore was arrested and is facing six arrest warrants for ill-treatment of animals.

