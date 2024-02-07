Case of woman accused of setting Mobile hospital room on fire heads to grand jury

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A grand jury will be getting the case of the woman accused of setting fire to a Mobile hospital room.

Robin Dyess gave up her right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday.

The fire happened last month at Mobile Infirmary. No one was hurt.

Dyess has been referred to a new mental health program. If she completes the program, it could result in a lighter sentence or the charges being dropped, according to court records

The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office would have to sign off on allowing her to enter the program.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.